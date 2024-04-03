WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $698,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,366,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.93. 936,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,604. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.