WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $919,000 Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Flywire were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the first quarter valued at about $3,147,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,257 shares of company stock worth $3,500,722. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

FLYW traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 569,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,209. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

