WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 1,250 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST remained flat at $76.30 on Wednesday. 1,581,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,770. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.