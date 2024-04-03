WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 26,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,559. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.04 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.66. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

