Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.74, but opened at $35.85. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 10,236 shares traded.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $68,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $11,187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $9,429,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,313,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

