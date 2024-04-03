WOW-token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.93 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.40 million and approximately $10.93 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000563 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005186 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02214048 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.