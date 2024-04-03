Wrapped Everscale One Day Volume Tops $7,557.73 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $7,557.73 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,108,169,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

