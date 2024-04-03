Xai (XAI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $299.17 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Xai has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xai token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $299.17 million and $28.57 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.0797366 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $33,737,482.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars.

