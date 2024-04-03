Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $13.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.20. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.