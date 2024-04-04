0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $236,706.11

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $600,919.05 and $236,706.11 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

