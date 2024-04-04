10,475 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 471,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 153,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR remained flat at $23.56 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,682. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

