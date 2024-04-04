108,781 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $128.96 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

