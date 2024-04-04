1,125 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $817.39. The stock had a trading volume of 192,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,645. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $808.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $747.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.67.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

