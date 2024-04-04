1,337 Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Reliance stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.85. 62,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,727. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $341.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.63.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

