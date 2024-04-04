1,859 Shares in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGROFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

(Free Report)

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.