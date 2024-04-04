1,859 Shares in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

