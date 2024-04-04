21,878 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,324,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

