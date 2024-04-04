229 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Broadcom by 126.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $26.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,389.89. The company had a trading volume of 604,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,080.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $644.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

