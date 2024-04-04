25,777 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.82. 56,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,221. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

