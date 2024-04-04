278,000 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $775,028,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. 125,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,897. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

