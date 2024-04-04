3,036 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

