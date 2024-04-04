3,994 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,130,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,507,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

