3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 504,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

MMM opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $94.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

