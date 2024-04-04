3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.2%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.67 and last traded at $93.39. 1,264,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,197,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

