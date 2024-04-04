43,084 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FI opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average is $133.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.