434,099 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Exelixis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

