434,099 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Exelixis as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis
In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exelixis Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of EXEL opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
