4,440 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.32. 3,033,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,149,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

