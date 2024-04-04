461 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $617.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,728. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

