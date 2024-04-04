4,850 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 610,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,321. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400 in the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

