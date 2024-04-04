4,975 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MPC traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.34. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.