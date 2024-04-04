4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 7,365 ($92.46) price target on the stock.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

LON:FOUR traded up GBX 120 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,410 ($80.47). The stock had a trading volume of 65,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,038.55 ($50.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,540 ($82.10). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,766.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,069.93.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,618.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

4imprint Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($77.96), for a total transaction of £316,585.80 ($397,421.29). Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

