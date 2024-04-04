50,000 Shares in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Cadiz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Trading Down 1.9 %

CDZI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.71. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

