50,000 Shares in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 45.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 166,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

