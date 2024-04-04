6,000 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,997,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

