6,074 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

General Electric Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.14. 5,748,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,379. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

