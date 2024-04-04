6,928 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Acquired by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.02. 49,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,233. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

