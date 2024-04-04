7,568 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 103.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 196,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,157. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 55.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

