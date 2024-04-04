7,840 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.96. 3,718,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

