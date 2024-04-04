AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 118,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $5.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.62. 3,382,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

