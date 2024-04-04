ABCMETA One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.45 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $460,467.68 and approximately $18.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00022639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,427.12 or 0.99530331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012390 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00132293 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000457 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

