ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 170.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 137,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

