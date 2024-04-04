Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.750-15.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acuity Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.75-$15.50 EPS.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AYI opened at $264.40 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day moving average is $209.29.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acuity Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.