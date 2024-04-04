Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 80,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.