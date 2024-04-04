Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ball by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after buying an additional 143,005 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ball by 23.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,149,000 after buying an additional 282,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 82.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 140,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ball by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Ball Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

