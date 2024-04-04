Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 1,580 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.25% of Colliers International Group worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 181.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 494,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 318,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 487.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

