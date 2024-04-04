Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 2,546 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. CGI makes up approximately 2.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $46,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 221,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE:GIB opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

