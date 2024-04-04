Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 3,876 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $30,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 107,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $56.19 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Nutrien Company Profile



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

