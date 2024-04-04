Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 4,697 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 2.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Shopify worth $57,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.65 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

