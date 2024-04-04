Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 1,041 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 538,838 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,219,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 354,938 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

