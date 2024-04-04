Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 2,967 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 4.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $88,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 187,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,237,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.72.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

