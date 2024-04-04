Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cameco worth $34,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

